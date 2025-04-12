Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

NHL action on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-23-6) vs. Utah Hockey Club (36-30-13)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-194) Utah Hockey Club (+160) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (64.6%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Utah Hockey Club are -152 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +124.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Stars-Utah Hockey Club matchup on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Utah Hockey Club, Dallas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.

