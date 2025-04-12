NHL
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
NHL action on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-23-6) vs. Utah Hockey Club (36-30-13)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-194)
|Utah Hockey Club (+160)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.6%)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Utah Hockey Club are -152 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +124.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Stars-Utah Hockey Club matchup on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Utah Hockey Club, Dallas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.