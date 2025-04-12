FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

NHL action on Saturday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-23-6) vs. Utah Hockey Club (36-30-13)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-194)Utah Hockey Club (+160)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (64.6%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Utah Hockey Club are -152 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +124.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The Stars-Utah Hockey Club matchup on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Utah Hockey Club, Dallas is the favorite at -194, and Utah is +160 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup