NHL
Stars vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Senators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (9-4-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-5-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-120)
|Senators (+100)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (56.2%)
Stars vs Senators Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -250.
Stars vs Senators Over/Under
- The Stars-Senators matchup on Nov. 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Stars vs Senators Moneyline
- The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Ottawa is a +100 underdog at home.