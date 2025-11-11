Stars vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

Stars vs Senators Game Info

Dallas Stars (9-4-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-5-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-120) Senators (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (56.2%)

Stars vs Senators Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -250.

Stars vs Senators Over/Under

The Stars-Senators matchup on Nov. 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Stars vs Senators Moneyline

The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Ottawa is a +100 underdog at home.

