FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (6-3-3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-125)Oilers (+104)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (58.4%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Oilers. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -245.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Stars-Oilers matchup on Nov. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -125 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup