NHL
Stars vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (6-3-3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-125)
|Oilers (+104)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (58.4%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Oilers. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -245.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Stars-Oilers matchup on Nov. 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -125 favorite at home.