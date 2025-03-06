Stars vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Flames Game Info

Dallas Stars (40-19-2) vs. Calgary Flames (29-23-9)

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-260) Flames (+210) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)

Stars vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is -104.

Stars vs Flames Over/Under

The Stars-Flames matchup on March 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Stars vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Flames, Dallas is the favorite at -260, and Calgary is +210 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!