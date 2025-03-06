NHL
Stars vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Flames Game Info
- Dallas Stars (40-19-2) vs. Calgary Flames (29-23-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-260)
|Flames (+210)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68.5%)
Stars vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is -104.
Stars vs Flames Over/Under
- The Stars-Flames matchup on March 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Stars vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Flames, Dallas is the favorite at -260, and Calgary is +210 playing on the road.