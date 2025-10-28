NHL
Canadiens vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken.
Canadiens vs Kraken Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (7-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-126)
|Kraken (+105)
|5.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (53.9%)
Canadiens vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -245.
Canadiens vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Kraken matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Canadiens vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.