NHL

Canadiens vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken.

Canadiens vs Kraken Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (7-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-126)Kraken (+105)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kraken win (53.9%)

Canadiens vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -245.

Canadiens vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Kraken matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Canadiens vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

