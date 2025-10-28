Canadiens vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken.

Canadiens vs Kraken Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (7-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-126) Kraken (+105) 5.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (53.9%)

Canadiens vs Kraken Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -245.

Canadiens vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canadiens-Kraken matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Canadiens vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

