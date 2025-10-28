NHL
Avalanche vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Devils Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-156)
|Devils (+130)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.9%)
Avalanche vs Devils Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +156 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -194.
Avalanche vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Devils on Oct. 28 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Avalanche vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -156 favorite at home.