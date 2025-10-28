NHL
Rangers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks.
Rangers vs Canucks Game Info
- New York Rangers (3-5-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-5)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-118)
|Canucks (-102)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Rangers win (50.7%)
Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Canucks are -265 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +210.
Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Canucks matchup on Oct. 28 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline
- New York is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -102 underdog at home.