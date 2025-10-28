Oilers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Utah Mammoth.

Oilers vs Mammoth Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (4-4-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Mammoth (+130) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (56%)

Oilers vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.

Oilers vs Mammoth Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Mammoth matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Oilers vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -156 favorite at home.

