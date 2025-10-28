FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (4-4-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-156)Mammoth (+130)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (56%)

Oilers vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Mammoth are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.

Oilers vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Mammoth matchup on Oct. 28, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Oilers vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Utah is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -156 favorite at home.

