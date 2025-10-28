NHL
Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Boston Bruins.
Islanders vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Islanders (4-3-1) vs. Boston Bruins (4-7)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-137)
|Bruins (+114)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (50.1%)
Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Islanders. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +176.
Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Bruins game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.
Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Bruins, New York is the favorite at -137, and Boston is +114 playing at home.