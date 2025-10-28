Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-5-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-192) Sharks (+158) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (58.6%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +130.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

Kings versus Sharks on Oct. 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -192 favorite on the road.

