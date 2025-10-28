FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-5-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-192)Sharks (+158)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (58.6%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +130.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Sharks on Oct. 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -192 favorite on the road.

