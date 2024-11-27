menu item
NHL

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (13-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-240)Blackhawks (+195)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (63.5%)

Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Stars. The Blackhawks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +106.

Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Blackhawks game on November 27 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -240 favorite despite being on the road.

