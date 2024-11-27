NHL
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Stars vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (13-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-240)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (63.5%)
Stars vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Stars. The Blackhawks are -130 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +106.
Stars vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Blackhawks game on November 27 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Stars vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -240 favorite despite being on the road.