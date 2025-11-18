FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Betting Odds, and Player Props

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The St. Louis Blues will look to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto. Betting markets say they've got a good chance of getting back in the win column.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Blues were -106 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds. That pins their implied win odds at 51.5%.

Moneyline

Puck Line

Total Goals

St. Louis Blues
@
Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov 19 12:09am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

The Maple Leafs enter Tuesday on a five-game losing streak of their own but are 7-4-2 this season at home.

Thanks to a pretty equal scoring distribution, no Blues player has any-time goal odds shorter than +230. That's where Jordan Kyrou sits, followed by Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Any Time Goal Scorer
William Nylander
John Tavares
Matthew Knies
Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Snuggerud

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

If you're in Missouri and want in on the action, your time is coming soon!

Pre-registration for FanDuel Sportsbook is now live. Get started with up to $400 in Bonus Bets when you register for FanDuel Sportsbook before December 1st.

Participants who sign up for a new FanDuel account and verify their identity for play on the FanDuel Sportsbook prior to the Go-Live Date (December 1st, 2025) will receive $100 in bonus bets just for signing up!

Then, make your first deposit of at least $5.

Finally, once we go live, place you first bet of at least $5 and receive $400 in bonus bets guaranteed!

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo for Missouri Important Info

How to Claim FanDuel Early Sign-Up Promo in Missouri

  • Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account before FanDuel goes live in Missouri (December 1st, 2025). You'll then receive $100 in Bonus Bets.
  • Place Your First Bet: After FanDuel goes live in Missouri, place a $5 bet on any sport to receive an extra $400 in Bonus Bets. This will be added to the initial $100 in Bonus Bets you received when you signed up.

Sign Up for FanDuel Sportsbook Today!

Please note: Missouri customers will not be able to place bets until December 1st. They are currently able to sign-up for a FanDuel account, deposit funds, browse odds, and save bets/parlays.

21+ and present in MO. Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in MO. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch $400 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

