St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Betting Odds, and Player Props

The St. Louis Blues will look to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto. Betting markets say they've got a good chance of getting back in the win column.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Blues were -106 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds. That pins their implied win odds at 51.5%.

The Maple Leafs enter Tuesday on a five-game losing streak of their own but are 7-4-2 this season at home.

Thanks to a pretty equal scoring distribution, no Blues player has any-time goal odds shorter than +230. That's where Jordan Kyrou sits, followed by Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Nylander +155 John Tavares +160 Matthew Knies +200 Jordan Kyrou +230 Pavel Buchnevich +250 Jimmy Snuggerud +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

If you're in Missouri and want in on the action, your time is coming soon!

Pre-registration for FanDuel Sportsbook is now live. Get started with up to $400 in Bonus Bets when you register for FanDuel Sportsbook before December 1st.

Participants who sign up for a new FanDuel account and verify their identity for play on the FanDuel Sportsbook prior to the Go-Live Date (December 1st, 2025) will receive $100 in bonus bets just for signing up!

Then, make your first deposit of at least $5.

Finally, once we go live, place you first bet of at least $5 and receive $400 in bonus bets guaranteed!

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo for Missouri Important Info

Eligibility: New users in Missouri (21+ only)

New users in Missouri (21+ only) Registration Period: November 17th, 2025, to December 1st, 2025

November 17th, 2025, to December 1st, 2025 Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

How to Claim FanDuel Early Sign-Up Promo in Missouri

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account before FanDuel goes live in Missouri (December 1st, 2025). You'll then receive $100 in Bonus Bets.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account before FanDuel goes live in Missouri (December 1st, 2025). You'll then receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Place Your First Bet: After FanDuel goes live in Missouri, place a $5 bet on any sport to receive an extra $400 in Bonus Bets. This will be added to the initial $100 in Bonus Bets you received when you signed up.

Sign Up for FanDuel Sportsbook Today!

Please note: Missouri customers will not be able to place bets until December 1st. They are currently able to sign-up for a FanDuel account, deposit funds, browse odds, and save bets/parlays.

21+ and present in MO. Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in MO. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch $400 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.