St. John's vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 19

The DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13 Big East) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (22-4, 13-2 Big East) on February 19, 2025 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Arena: Wintrust Arena

St. John's vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (82.4%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's St. John's-DePaul spread (St. John's -12.5) or over/under (143.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

St. John's vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

DePaul has put together an 11-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

St. John's and DePaul cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Red Storm as favorites by 12.5 or more and Blue Demons as underdogs by 12.5 or more).

The Red Storm sport a worse record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than they do in away games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Blue Demons have been better at home (8-8-0) than on the road (3-7-0).

St. John's record against the spread in conference games is 8-7-0.

DePaul has five wins against the spread in 15 Big East games this season.

St. John's vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (90.9%) in those games.

The Red Storm have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -1000 or better on the moneyline.

DePaul has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. DePaul has gone 1-14 in those games.

The Blue Demons have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +640 or longer without a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 90.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's +327 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (34th in college basketball).

RJ Luis' team-leading 17.6 points per game ranks 90th in the country.

DePaul scores 72.8 points per game (224th in college basketball) and concedes 73.2 (229th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

CJ Gunn is 633rd in the nation with a team-leading 12.3 points per game.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They record 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4 per contest.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with 8.0 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball play).

The 32.5 rebounds per game the Blue Demons accumulate rank 157th in the country, 1.1 more than the 31.4 their opponents record.

N.J. Benson averages 6.1 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Demons.

St. John's averages 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (187th in college basketball), and allows 80.2 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Blue Demons rank 223rd in college basketball averaging 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 229th, allowing 94.7 points per 100 possessions.

