St. John's vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The St. John's Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 Big East) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) on February 26, 2025 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

St. John's vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (67.2%)

St. John's is a 7.5-point favorite over Butler on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

St. John's vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Butler has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Butler is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 10-6 ATS record St. John's racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Red Storm have played worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and five times in eight road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 6-9-0 record) than away (.667, 6-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, St. John's is 10-7-0 this season.

Butler is 9-7-0 against the spread in Big East games this year.

St. John's vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in 15 games when named as moneyline favorite of -330 or better.

Butler has won three of the 14 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (21.4%).

The Bulldogs have a record of 1-6 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer (14.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 76.7% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 13.0 points per game (scoring 78.7 per game to rank 65th in college basketball while giving up 65.7 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball) and has a +365 scoring differential overall.

RJ Luis' team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 93rd in the nation.

Butler has a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. It is putting up 74.6 points per game, 162nd in college basketball, and is giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 198th in college basketball.

Jahmyl Telfort paces Butler, recording 16.1 points per game (177th in college basketball).

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are collecting 36.4 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per contest.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with 8.1 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball action).

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 144th in the country, 1.9 more than the 30.9 their opponents pull down.

Andre Screen is 299th in the nation with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

St. John's puts up 96.1 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball), while giving up 80.2 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (104th in college basketball), and allow 95.9 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

