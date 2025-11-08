Houston vs Towson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Towson Tigers (1-0) battle the Houston Cougars (1-0) at Fertitta Center on November 8, 2025.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Towson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (87.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Houston-Towson spread (Houston -26.5) or over/under (133.5 points).

Houston vs. Towson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston compiled a 22-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Towson put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Cougars owned a worse record against the spread in home games (10-7-0) than they did in away games (7-3-0) last season.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .583 (7-5-0). Away, it was .571 (8-6-0).

Houston vs. Towson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston finished with a 32-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Cougars won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -20000 or shorter.

Last season, Towson won three out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Houston has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.5% in this game.

Houston vs. Towson Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked squad in the nation (73.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9 per game).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in the country in assists with 12 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the nation in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

With 70 points per game on offense, Towson was 282nd in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 38th in college basketball.

With 33.3 boards per game, Towson ranked 96th in college basketball. It gave up 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 70th in college basketball.

Towson dished out only 10.6 dimes per game, which ranked 10th-worst in college basketball.

Towson ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, eighth-best in college basketball with 8.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 250th with 10.5 forced turnovers per contest.

