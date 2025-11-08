FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (9-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-5-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-285)Sabres (+230)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sabres on Nov. 8, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +230 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -285 favorite at home.

