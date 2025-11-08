NHL
Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken.
Blues vs Kraken Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (5-8-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (6-3-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-164)
|Kraken (+136)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blues win (54.8%)
Blues vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Blues are +154 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -192.
Blues vs Kraken Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Kraken on Nov. 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Blues vs Kraken Moneyline
- St. Louis is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.