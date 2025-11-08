Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken.

Blues vs Kraken Game Info

St. Louis Blues (5-8-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (6-3-4)

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-164) Kraken (+136) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (54.8%)

Blues vs Kraken Puck Line

The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Blues are +154 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -192.

Blues vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Kraken on Nov. 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Blues vs Kraken Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

