NHL

Blues vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Kraken Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (5-8-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (6-3-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-164)Kraken (+136)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blues win (54.8%)

Blues vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Blues are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Blues are +154 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -192.

Blues vs Kraken Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Kraken on Nov. 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Blues vs Kraken Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

