NHL

Lightning vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2) vs. Washington Capitals (7-6-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-152)Capitals (+126)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (50.7%)

Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Capitals are -194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +156.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Capitals, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite at home.

