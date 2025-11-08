NHL
Lightning vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Lightning vs Capitals Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2) vs. Washington Capitals (7-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Capitals (+126)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (50.7%)
Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Capitals are -194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +156.
Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under
- Lightning versus Capitals, on Nov. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite at home.