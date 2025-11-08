FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are up against the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-1) vs. Boston Bruins (9-7)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-188)Bruins (+155)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (71.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +132 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -162.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Bruins on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-188) and Boston as the underdog (+155) on the road.

