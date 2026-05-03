Spurs vs. Timberwolves Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 4

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Peacock

The Minnesota Timberwolves are big 14.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Monday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The point total is set at 216.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -14.5 216.5 -820 +570

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (70.4%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 38-44-0 this year.

This season, 36 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-17-1) than it has in home games (19-17-3).

When playing at home, the Spurs go over the over/under 45% of the time (18 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (18 of 42 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (14 times out of 41) than away (23 of 41) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 3.1 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 68.2% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 13.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 1 block.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 14.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 51.7% of his shots from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 1.8 triples per game.

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