Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

On Sunday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-182) Wild (+150) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Avalanche are +128 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -158.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

Avalanche versus Wild, on May 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -182 favorite at home.

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