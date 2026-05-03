NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
On Sunday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
- Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-182)
|Wild (+150)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Avalanche are +128 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -158.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Wild, on May 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -182 favorite at home.