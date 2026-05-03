NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks, Predictions for Cavs-Raptors and Pistons-Magic Game 7

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Pistons -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Sunday Game 7s

Magic vs Pistons Pick -- Pistons -8.5

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons May 3 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The top-seeded Detroit Pistons completed one of the more stunning comebacks of the 2026 playoffs in Game 6, erasing a 24-point halftime deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 93-79 and force a decisive Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena — a venue where the Pistons went 31-9 during the regular season.

The Magic's stunning second-half collapse, in which they missed 23 consecutive shots, sends the series back to Detroit with momentum firmly on the Pistons' side. Orlando's injury situation has deteriorated: Franz Wagner, the Magic's second-best player who averaged 20.6 points per game this season, has missed Games 5 and 6 with a right calf strain and was spotted in a walking boot, making his Game 7 availability highly unlikely.

Without Wagner, Orlando has lost its most capable Cade Cunningham defender as well as its second-best offensive creator.

After his 45-point performance in Game 5, Cunningham wasn't quite as good in Game 6 but stepped up in the second half en route to 32 points and 10 boards.

After surviving Game 6, the Pistons can make things easier on themselves with a comfortable home win this afternoon, and that's exactly what I think we'll see.

Raptors vs Cavaliers Pick -- Cavs -8.5

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers May 3 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

RJ Barrett's overtime buzzer-beater forced a Game 7, but the Cleveland Cavaliers remain firmly in the driver's seat heading back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The home team has won all six games in this series, and Cleveland's advantage at home has been decisive — their three wins there averaged a margin of over 10 points.

The Toronto Raptors arrives with more injury worries: Brandon Ingram (heel inflammation) is uncertain after missing Game 6, and Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the entire series.

Evan Mobley has been Cleveland's anchor, averaging 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds on 56.8% shooting, while Donovan Mitchell (23.3 PPG) and James Harden (21.0 PPG, 6.7 APG) give the Cavs a deep and healthy attack.

Playing at home and with a healthier roster, Cleveland should be able cover if they get solid games from Harden, Mitchell and Mobley -- which I think they will.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.