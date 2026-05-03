Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (17-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TEX: (+100)

DET: (-118) | TEX: (+100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-200) | TEX: -1.5 (+164)

DET: +1.5 (-200) | TEX: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.54 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-2, 5.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Holton (0-1) for the Tigers and Jack Leiter (1-2) for the Rangers. In six games he pitched with a spread last season, Holton and his team finished with a 2-4-0 record ATS. Holton and his team were 2-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Leiter starts. The Rangers have a 1-3 record in Leiter's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.1%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +100 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rangers are +164 to cover, while the Tigers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

Tigers versus Rangers, on May 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

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Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 17-17-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won nine of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45%).

Texas has a record of 5-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (38.5%).

The Rangers have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-18-2).

The Rangers are 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476. He's batting .310 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .298 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 30th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 26 hits and is batting .257 this season.

Dingler brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has an on-base percentage of .385 and has 36 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .327 and slugging .545.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Jung brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is slugging .468 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .212 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Jake Burger is hitting .223 with five doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

5/2/2026: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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