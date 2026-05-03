Knicks vs. 76ers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 4

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers meet to tip off the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 212.5 points.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 212.5 -270 +220

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (75.3%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 40-40-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 37 times.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

In home games, New York owns a better record against the spread (27-13-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-26-1).

In home games, the Knicks go over the over/under 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of road games (18 of 42 contests).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread on the road (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 3 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game (ninth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The 76ers are getting 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

Joel Embiid averages 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the 76ers 6.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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