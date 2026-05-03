NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 3

The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Orlando Magic taking on the Detroit Pistons, should provide some fireworks.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.02% win probability)

Pistons (77.02% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-8.5)

Pistons (-8.5) Total: 202.5

202.5 Moneyline: Pistons -319, Magic +260

Pistons -319, Magic +260 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.19% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.19% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -300, Raptors +245

Cavaliers -300, Raptors +245 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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