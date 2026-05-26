Spurs vs. Thunder: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5 (May 26, 2026)

Top Bets at a Glance

Thunder Moneyline

Victor Wembanyama to Score 25+ Points

Under 216.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 5: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline

Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder May 27 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not lost back-to-back playoffs games since they acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the 2024 offseason. Oklahoma City at home after losing Game 4, with Paycom Center packed and desperate, is going to be a tall mountain to climb for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama was brilliant in Game 4 — but the Paycom Center crowd, OKC's home defensive schemes, and the bounce-back pattern all point toward the Thunder playing better tonight.

Leg 2: Victor Wembanyama to Score 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Victor Wembanyama -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama delivered a 33-point performance in Game 4, and he exploded for 41 points in Game 1 to end the Thunder's nine-game winning streak.

Wembanyama was much more aggressive on offense in Game 4, specifically from outside. He knocked down 3 of 7 attempts from distance and has made at least two triples in three of the first four games. His three-point shooting has fundamentally changed how Oklahoma City must defend him. Holmgren cannot sag off the perimeter — if he does, Wembanyama pulls up and buries it. If Chet stays attached, Wembanyama can drive and finish.

When Wemby is aggressive, no team in the league really has much of an answer for him, and with the Spurs having a chance to seize control of the series, Wemby should be aggressive early and often.

Leg 3: Under 216.5 Total Points

The Under hit in three of the five regular-season head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been able to get into a rhythm, shooting a collective 12-for-32 the past two games. Even with a home court bounce-back expected for SGA — which is what the Thunder win leg requires — the overall offensive ceiling for both teams based on this series' defensive intensity and depth limitations does not support 217-plus combined points.

Both teams play elite defense, and OKC's injuries have lowered their offensive ceiling. The under is the side I want to be on.

SGP Odds at Publication: +417

What are the top NBA prop bets and NBA best bets for today?

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

