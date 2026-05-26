MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday May, 26, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Kyle Harrison Over 6.5 Strikeouts — Cardinals at Brewers, 7:45 PM ET

Michael McGreevy Over 3.5 Strikeouts — Cardinals at Brewers, 7:45 PM ET

Braxton Ashcraft Over 5.5 Strikeouts — Cubs at Pirates, 6:40 PM ET

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Kyle Harrison Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet — Cardinals at Brewers

Kyle Harrison - Strikeouts Kyle Harrison Over May 26 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Harrison has made nine starts in a Brewers' uniform and has a 1.77 ERA, 59-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 5-1 record. Right now, Harrison is actually the only hurler in the National League with an ERA below 1.85 and a strikeout rate above 30 percent. His transformation from a Giants and Red Sox prospect into a guy who looks a pitcher with ace upside is one of the most compelling development stories of the 2026 season.

Milwaukee has turned the 24-year-old into a beast. Last time out, Harrison recorded his second game with 10-plus strikeouts this season, and he only had two games with 10-plus strikeouts in his whole career before signing with the Brewers. Harrison has been excellent this season. Backed by a high-octane arsenal, the left-hander holds an 11.17 K/9 rate while limiting batters to a .229 average.

In 2026, Harrison is drawing more swings and misses on his four-seam fastball, by far his most-used pitch. His 31.3% strikeout rate ranks 10th among all pitchers who have faced at least 75 batters.

The game being in Milwaukee is the final piece as Harrison's K rate at home this season is 34.7% while he's got 25 strikeouts across his past three home outings.

Michael McGreevy Over 3.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Cardinals at Brewers

Michael McGreevy - Strikeouts Michael McGreevy Over May 26 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael McGreevy carries a 2.40 ERA through 56.1 innings. He is a 25-year-old right-hander who generates his outs primarily through contact management, command, and ground-ball induction rather than pure swing-and-miss. The 3.5 strikeout line reflects that profile accurately, but it may underestimate what McGreevy has been building toward this season.

McGreevy has provided fairly consistent length for the Cardinals, as well, firing at least five frames in all but one of his first 10 starts in 2026. He's had outbursts of nine and six punchouts over his last five games.

The Milwaukee lineup features several swing-and-miss-prone right-handed hitters who are susceptible to McGreevy's sinker-slider combination.

With a meager 5.5% walk rate this season, McGreevy is usually efficient and works deep into games, which should give him plenty of chances to amass Ks. He needs only four to hit the over, and I think he gets there.

Braxton Ashcraft Over 5.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet — Cubs at Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft - Strikeouts Braxton Ashcraft Over May 26 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Braxton Ashcraft is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts this season, taking on the Cubs at PNC Park on Tuesday. The 5.5 strikeout line sits below his season average of 6.5 strikeouts per start. Ashcraft's slider is his primary put-away pitch, and his fastball-slider combination at PNC Park has been particularly effective against right-handed hitters throughout 2026.

The matchup context is a favorable one. The Cubs are in the midst of a losing streak, and their offense has been consistently passive at the plate during this skid.

With a 26.4% K rate, Ashcraft has shown good swing-and-miss upside, and he's cleared 5.5 Ks in four of his past five games. I think he can get there again versus the slumping Cubs.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today May 26, 2026? The three best MLB strikeout props on Tuesday are: Kyle Harrison Over 6.5 (Cardinals at Brewers), Michael McGreevy Over 3.5 (Cardinals at Brewers), and Braxton Ashcraft Over 5.5 (Cubs at Pirates). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Who is Kyle Harrison and why is he a good strikeout prop bet today? Kyle Harrison is a 24-year-old left-hander for the Brewers who is the only NL pitcher with both a sub-1.85 ERA and a strikeout rate above 30 percent. He has a 1.77 ERA and 59:14 K:BB across nine starts after being traded from Boston to Milwaukee this offseason. His 6.5 strikeout line sits below his season average of 6.6 per start.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.