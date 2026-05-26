Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 26, 2026)

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and the series could not be more evenly matched heading into the decisive midpoint. Victor Wembanyama's dominant Game 4 display tied the Thunder vs. Spurs WCF series 2-2, setting up a blockbuster Game 5 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled offensively. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5 at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The total is set at 216.5. Here is everything you need to know before you bet.

1 Wembanyama's Game 4 Masterpiece Redefines the Series 41 G1 Points 33 G4 Points 3/7 3PT G4 3 Games w/ 2+ 3s Victor Wembanyama already showed what he is capable of, exploding for 41 points in Game 1 to end the Thunder's 9-game winning streak. And the 22-year-old has done it again. Playing in a must-win scenario, the Alien logged 31 minutes to deliver a 33-point game. Wembanyama's dominant performances in the Spurs' two wins represent the single defining narrative of this series. He is the best player on either roster and has the ability to swing the series if he's at his best. Victor Wembanyama was much more aggressive on offense in Game 4, specifically from outside. He knocked down 3 of 7 attempts from distance and has made at least two triples in three of the first four games. His ability to extend Oklahoma City's defense to the perimeter creates driving lanes for Fox, Harper, and Castle, and when the Thunder collapse on Wembanyama at the rim, the kick-outs produce corner threes at an elite rate.

2 The SGA Scoring Drought Is the Thunder's Existential Crisis 12/32 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Last 2 Games Career-worst shooting slump for the back-to-back MVP in the most important games of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been able to get into a rhythm, shooting a collective 12-for-32 the past two games. The rest of the Thunder's starters aren't picking up the slack. Meanwhile, the Spurs are getting great contributions from their starting five. San Antonio's starting five has outscored Oklahoma City's starters by an average of 31.7 points in the WCF. The Spurs' defensive scheme, specifically their decision not to double-team SGA every single time but rather apply ball-screen coverage that forces him left and into help, has been the most effective strategic adaptation in the conference finals. When SGA goes left, he finds the help defender earlier and his pull-up rhythm breaks down. When OKC tries to set more screens to free him to the right, the Spurs switch and eliminate that lane too.

4 OKC's Home Court Pattern, but the Numbers Are Deceiving OKC Home ATS 19-23-0 Worse at home than on road OKC Road ATS 20-19-1 Near coin-flip on the road SAS Playoff ATS 5-3 vs OKC Season series ATS dominance Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread in home games (19-23-0) than it does on the road (20-19-1). At -5.5, the market is expecting a meaningful OKC bounce-back, but the Thunder's home ATS numbers do not support that confidence. The Thunder have not lost back-to-back playoffs games since they acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the 2024 offseason. That streak is real. The question is whether the Spurs' current form and the Williams injury make this the game where that streak finally ends.