Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 26, 2026)

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and the series could not be more evenly matched heading into the decisive midpoint. Victor Wembanyama's dominant Game 4 display tied the Thunder vs. Spurs WCF series 2-2, setting up a blockbuster Game 5 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled offensively. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5 at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The total is set at 216.5. Here is everything you need to know before you bet.
1
Wembanyama's Game 4 Masterpiece Redefines the Series
41
G1 Points
33
G4 Points
3/7
3PT G4
3
Games w/ 2+ 3s
Victor Wembanyama already showed what he is capable of, exploding for 41 points in Game 1 to end the Thunder's 9-game winning streak. And the 22-year-old has done it again. Playing in a must-win scenario, the Alien logged 31 minutes to deliver a 33-point game. Wembanyama's dominant performances in the Spurs' two wins represent the single defining narrative of this series. He is the best player on either roster and has the ability to swing the series if he's at his best.
Victor Wembanyama was much more aggressive on offense in Game 4, specifically from outside. He knocked down 3 of 7 attempts from distance and has made at least two triples in three of the first four games. His ability to extend Oklahoma City's defense to the perimeter creates driving lanes for Fox, Harper, and Castle, and when the Thunder collapse on Wembanyama at the rim, the kick-outs produce corner threes at an elite rate.
2
The SGA Scoring Drought Is the Thunder's Existential Crisis
Career-worst shooting slump for the back-to-back MVP in the most important games of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been able to get into a rhythm, shooting a collective 12-for-32 the past two games. The rest of the Thunder's starters aren't picking up the slack. Meanwhile, the Spurs are getting great contributions from their starting five. San Antonio's starting five has outscored Oklahoma City's starters by an average of 31.7 points in the WCF.
The Spurs' defensive scheme, specifically their decision not to double-team SGA every single time but rather apply ball-screen coverage that forces him left and into help, has been the most effective strategic adaptation in the conference finals. When SGA goes left, he finds the help defender earlier and his pull-up rhythm breaks down. When OKC tries to set more screens to free him to the right, the Spurs switch and eliminate that lane too.
If Williams is out for Game 5, the Oklahoma City offensive system collapses to essentially a one-man operation. The Williams injury is the single most important pre-game variable on Tuesday's board. Check the injury news before betting.
4
OKC's Home Court Pattern, but the Numbers Are Deceiving
Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread in home games (19-23-0) than it does on the road (20-19-1). At -5.5, the market is expecting a meaningful OKC bounce-back, but the Thunder's home ATS numbers do not support that confidence.
The Thunder have not lost back-to-back playoffs games since they acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the 2024 offseason. That streak is real. The question is whether the Spurs' current form and the Williams injury make this the game where that streak finally ends.
Spurs games this season have gone over the point total just 43.9% of the time. The Under also hit in three of the five regular-season head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Thunder offense just isn't the same without JW and Mitchell as it puts a lot on SGA's plate, especially when others aren't hitting threes -- as was the case last game.
The under at 216.5 is grounded in both team-level trends and the specific matchup dynamics of this series. San Antonio's postseason defensive rating is the best of any remaining team. Oklahoma City's offense has been suppressed in consecutive games. Without Williams, OKC's offensive ceiling drops significantly.
The Thunder remain highly respected in the betting market, but this spread may slightly overvalue home court while undervaluing San Antonio's defensive matchup advantages. San Antonio's offense has quietly become one of the most efficient playoff attacks, generating high-quality looks through Wembanyama. At +5.5, the Spurs are an appealing ATS pick against a Thunder offense that has shot 12-for-32 from its best player across two games. Take the points.
The Under also hit in three of the five regular-season head-to-head meetings. With Williams questionable and the Spurs' elite defensive infrastructure intact, the combined offensive ceiling for both teams does not support 217 or more points. The under is the side I want to be on. Check the injury report before betting.
What is the spread for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The spread is OKC -5.5, with a moneyline of OKC -190 and San Antonio +160. The game total is set at 216.5. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on NBC/Peacock. All odds are available and subject to change at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Is Jalen Williams playing in Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight?
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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