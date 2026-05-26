FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 26, 2026)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 26, 2026)
Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Picks & Predictions , May 26, 2026 | FanDuel
Victor Wembanyama
Paycom Center
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Western Conference Finals Game 5 • May 26, 2026 8:30 PM ET • NBC/Peacock

SPURS VS. THUNDER

Game 5 picks, spread analysis, totals breakdown and score prediction for Tuesday's WCF winner-take-series-lead game at Paycom Center.

Bet Now
Tonight's Best Bets
Best Bet , Spread
+155 , Paycom Center , 8:30 PM ET
OKC 19-23-0 ATS at home. SGA shooting 12-for-32 last two games. Wembanyama 33 pts in Game 4. Take the points.
Total Bet
Under 216.5
Best defensive series in the West , Under hit 3 of 5 H2H
Spurs best postseason defensive rating. OKC offense suppressed 2 straight. Williams questionable. Under is the play.
Score Prediction
OKC
103
-
SAS
99
Predicted Final

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and the series could not be more evenly matched heading into the decisive midpoint. Victor Wembanyama's dominant Game 4 display tied the Thunder vs. Spurs WCF series 2-2, setting up a blockbuster Game 5 after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled offensively. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5 at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The total is set at 216.5. Here is everything you need to know before you bet.

1

Wembanyama's Game 4 Masterpiece Redefines the Series

41
G1 Points
33
G4 Points
3/7
3PT G4
3
Games w/ 2+ 3s

Victor Wembanyama already showed what he is capable of, exploding for 41 points in Game 1 to end the Thunder's 9-game winning streak. And the 22-year-old has done it again. Playing in a must-win scenario, the Alien logged 31 minutes to deliver a 33-point game. Wembanyama's dominant performances in the Spurs' two wins represent the single defining narrative of this series. He is the best player on either roster and has the ability to swing the series if he's at his best.

Victor Wembanyama was much more aggressive on offense in Game 4, specifically from outside. He knocked down 3 of 7 attempts from distance and has made at least two triples in three of the first four games. His ability to extend Oklahoma City's defense to the perimeter creates driving lanes for Fox, Harper, and Castle, and when the Thunder collapse on Wembanyama at the rim, the kick-outs produce corner threes at an elite rate.

2

The SGA Scoring Drought Is the Thunder's Existential Crisis

12/32
Career-worst shooting slump for the back-to-back MVP in the most important games of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been able to get into a rhythm, shooting a collective 12-for-32 the past two games. The rest of the Thunder's starters aren't picking up the slack. Meanwhile, the Spurs are getting great contributions from their starting five. San Antonio's starting five has outscored Oklahoma City's starters by an average of 31.7 points in the WCF.

The Spurs' defensive scheme, specifically their decision not to double-team SGA every single time but rather apply ball-screen coverage that forces him left and into help, has been the most effective strategic adaptation in the conference finals. When SGA goes left, he finds the help defender earlier and his pull-up rhythm breaks down. When OKC tries to set more screens to free him to the right, the Spurs switch and eliminate that lane too.

3

Jalen Williams Questionable, Ajay Mitchell Out -- Check the Injuries

Jalen Williams , Hamstring (Q)
Ajay Mitchell , Calf (OUT)
De'Aaron Fox , Available
Dylan Harper , Available

Ajay Mitchell remains sidelined, while Jalen Williams is questionable to play. Without those guards, OKC lacks reliable secondary ball handlers. That forces Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to play true point guard rather than off the ball, where he's most dangerous. This weakness also forced Jared McCain, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe to handle the basketball more frequently, which is not their strength.

If Williams is out for Game 5, the Oklahoma City offensive system collapses to essentially a one-man operation. The Williams injury is the single most important pre-game variable on Tuesday's board. Check the injury news before betting.

4

OKC's Home Court Pattern, but the Numbers Are Deceiving

OKC Home ATS
19-23-0
Worse at home than on road
OKC Road ATS
20-19-1
Near coin-flip on the road
SAS Playoff ATS
5-3 vs OKC
Season series ATS dominance

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread in home games (19-23-0) than it does on the road (20-19-1). At -5.5, the market is expecting a meaningful OKC bounce-back, but the Thunder's home ATS numbers do not support that confidence.

The Thunder have not lost back-to-back playoffs games since they acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the 2024 offseason. That streak is real. The question is whether the Spurs' current form and the Williams injury make this the game where that streak finally ends.

5

The Total Case -- Under 216.5

43.9%
SAS Over Rate
3 of 5
H2H Under
51%
Under Simulations
27.1
Wemby Proj Pts

Spurs games this season have gone over the point total just 43.9% of the time. The Under also hit in three of the five regular-season head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Thunder offense just isn't the same without JW and Mitchell as it puts a lot on SGA's plate, especially when others aren't hitting threes -- as was the case last game.

The under at 216.5 is grounded in both team-level trends and the specific matchup dynamics of this series. San Antonio's postseason defensive rating is the best of any remaining team. Oklahoma City's offense has been suppressed in consecutive games. Without Williams, OKC's offensive ceiling drops significantly.

The Picks
Best Bet , Spread
San Antonio Spurs +5.5 (+155)

The Thunder remain highly respected in the betting market, but this spread may slightly overvalue home court while undervaluing San Antonio's defensive matchup advantages. San Antonio's offense has quietly become one of the most efficient playoff attacks, generating high-quality looks through Wembanyama. At +5.5, the Spurs are an appealing ATS pick against a Thunder offense that has shot 12-for-32 from its best player across two games. Take the points.

Total Bet
Under 216.5

The Under also hit in three of the five regular-season head-to-head meetings. With Williams questionable and the Spurs' elite defensive infrastructure intact, the combined offensive ceiling for both teams does not support 217 or more points. The under is the side I want to be on. Check the injury report before betting.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 , Tonight on FanDuel
SAS +5.5Moneyline OKC -190 • Total 216.5 • 8:30 PM ET on NBC
Bet Now

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Check final injury designations before betting. This article is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ only. Please bet responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the spread for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The spread is OKC -5.5, with a moneyline of OKC -190 and San Antonio +160. The game total is set at 216.5. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on NBC/Peacock. All odds are available and subject to change at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is Jalen Williams playing in Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 tonight?

Jalen Williams is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a hamstring injury. Ajay Mitchell has already been ruled out. Without Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder lack reliable ball handlers alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forcing Jared McCain, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe to handle the ball more frequently. Monitor the official injury report and line movement on FanDuel ahead of the 8:30 PM ET tip-off, as Williams' status will move both the spread and total significantly.

Who wins Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 and what is the score prediction?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the predicted winner of Game 5 at Paycom Center, but the San Antonio Spurs are the best bet on the board at +5.5. Victor Wembanyama has delivered 41 points in Game 1 and 33 points in Game 4, and the SportsLine model projects him to lead the Spurs with 27.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shot just 12-for-32 across the last two games, and San Antonio's starting five has outscored Oklahoma City's starters by an average of 31.7 points in this series. Our score prediction is Thunder 103, Spurs 99. Back the Spurs +5.5 and the Under 216.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook tonight.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay Wager for the San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Game taking place on May 26th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup