NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoff Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 (May 26)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ Made Threes (+102)

Julian Champagnie 2+ Made Threes (-184)

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 5 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't normally a high-volume three-point shooter, but I have a hunch he may hunt more three-point looks tonight as a way to try to create more offense against a San Antonio Spurs defense that has become increasingly locked in on stopping him from getting near the bucket.

We've already seen this play out a little in this series as SGA has hit multiple treys in two of the four games, including a 2-for-7 effort from downtown in Game 1. Seven three-point shots is a lot by SGA's standards as he took that many in just nine regular-season games in 2025-26.

Even if Jalen Williams plays today, JW probably won't be at 100%, and Ajay Mitchell is already ruled out, so we should see another night of the Spurs' defense loading up on SGA. Easy looks have been incredibly hard to find for SGA this series, especially when Victor Wembanyama is on the court. Transition and early-clock threes might be Gilgeous-Alexander's best chances to get off some quality looks, and he hasn't taken advantage of those much outside of the aforementioned Game 1.

OKC needs more offense from Shai, and I think that may lead to more three-point shots from him today, which makes these plus-money odds appealing to me.

Julian Champagnie is in a shooting funk, but I think that's opened up a nice buying window on him in the made threes market.

For the series, Champagnie is a brutal 6 for 31 from three (19.4%). He was a blistering 45.2% from three through the first two rounds, and he nailed 38.1% of his threes in the regular season -- so he's going to snap out of it at some point.

Despite the shooting slump, the volume has been there, with Champagnie averaging 7.8 three-point tries per game in the series against OKC. The volume should continue to be solid as OKC gave up the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate in the regular season. Plus, Champagnie has played at least 35 minutes in each of the three competitive games in the series.

In a good matchup for threes and due for some positive shooting regression, Champagnie to make at least two triples is my favorite prop for Game 5.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.