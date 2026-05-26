The Complete Bettor's Guide to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest sporting event ever staged. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026 across three host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and features 48 teams competing across 104 total matches. That is 40 more matches than any previous World Cup, which means more betting opportunities, more markets, more props, and more chances to profit over an extended 39-day window.

It is the first time a World Cup has been hosted by three nations simultaneously, and the final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The last time North America hosted was in 1994, when Brazil triumphed after beating Italy on penalties.

Whether you have never placed a soccer bet in your life or you are a casual fan looking to sharpen your approach, this guide walks you through everything — from how the tournament works and how the markets operate, to the betting types available, the best value plays, and the strategies that separate smart bettors from recreational action. Let's start from the beginning.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Everything You Need to Know for World Cup Betting 2026

Understanding the 2026 World Cup Format

Before you can bet intelligently on the World Cup, you need to understand exactly how the tournament is structured. The 2026 edition uses a new format that differs meaningfully from every previous World Cup, and those structural differences have direct implications for betting strategy.

The Group Stage: 12 Groups of 4

The tournament features 48 teams split into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams in each group plus the eight best third-place teams advancing to the Round of 32. Each team plays three group-stage matches, one against each other team in their group. Points are awarded as follows:

Win: 3 points Draw: 1 point Loss: 0 points

If teams finish level on points, tiebreakers are applied in order: goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head result, head-to-head goal difference, and ultimately a drawing of lots. Understanding tiebreakers matters for betting on group advancement and qualification markets.

The Knockout Rounds: A New Round of 32

All matches after the group stage are knockout format. The new knockout structure for 2026 is:

Round of 32 (32 teams) Round of 16 (16 teams) Quarterfinals (8 teams) Semifinals (4 teams) Third-Place Match (2 teams) Final (2 teams)

This expanded bracket means a team must now win seven consecutive matches to lift the trophy — one more than in any previous World Cup. That extra game adds both fatigue risk and strategic variability to futures betting.

The Pathway System: How the Bracket Is Structured

FIFA has created two pathways to the semifinals that prevent the two highest-ranking teams from meeting before the final should they both win their respective groups. As an example, Spain is the highest-ranked team in the tournament, with defending champion Argentina ranked second, and those two nations were drawn into opposite pathways. The same applies to France and England. This means the four most feared teams can potentially only meet in the final — which affects how you evaluate each team's path and their realistic probability of reaching the final versus merely reaching the semis.

No Cut Rule: Everyone Plays All Group Games

Unlike club knockout tournaments, no team can be eliminated after one game in the group stage. Every team is guaranteed at least three matches, which creates meaningful "group advancement" betting markets that run throughout the first two weeks of the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup Groups and Schedule

The three co-host nations — USA, Canada, and Mexico — qualified automatically. Here is the full group breakdown and notable opening fixtures:

All 12 Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar Group C: Uruguay, Japan, and others (TBC by pathway) Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey Group E: Spain and group TBC Group F: Argentina and group TBC Group G: France and group TBC Group H: England and group TBC Groups I–L: Remaining qualified nations

Opening Weekend Schedule Highlights

June 11 — Group A: Mexico vs. South Africa, 3 PM at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (tournament opener) June 11 — Group A: South Korea vs. Czechia, 10 PM at Estadio Akron, Guadalajara June 12 — Group B: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 PM at BMO Field, Toronto June 12 — Group D: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 PM at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The 16 Host Venues

United States (11 stadiums): MetLife Stadium (New Jersey/Final), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), AT&T Stadium (Dallas), NRG Stadium (Houston), Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City), Levi's Stadium (San Jose), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), Gillette Stadium (Boston)

Mexico (3 stadiums): Estadio Azteca (Mexico City), Estadio Akron (Guadalajara), Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

Canada (2 stadiums): BMO Field (Toronto), BC Place (Vancouver)

The Complete Soccer Betting Glossary

This section is your reference guide to every bet type you will encounter at FanDuel Sportsbook and other platforms. Learn these terms thoroughly — they are the vocabulary of World Cup betting.

Moneyline (Match Winner / 1X2)

The most fundamental soccer bet. You are choosing which team wins the match, or whether the match ends in a draw. In soccer, unlike American sports, a draw is always a possible outcome and always has its own separate odds line.

How to read the moneyline: In a France vs. Argentina match, you might see France -130, Draw +240, Argentina +350. This means:

To win $100 on France, you bet $130 (they are the favorite). A $100 bet on the draw pays $240 profit. A $100 bet on Argentina pays $350 profit.

The key concept every new soccer bettor must understand: in group-stage matches, a draw is often the most likely single outcome in a closely matched game, and it pays at a premium. Never dismiss the draw.

In knockout rounds, draws are handled differently: the moneyline applies to 90 minutes only. Extra time and penalty shootouts are covered by separate markets. Always check whether your sportsbook is offering "90 minutes" or "to advance" when betting knockout matches.

Double Chance

A bet that allows you to cover two of the three possible outcomes (win, draw, or loss) in a single wager.

Example: France or Draw (+). This bet wins if France wins OR if the match ends in a draw. The payout is lower than a pure win bet, but the probability of success is significantly higher. Double chance is popular for bettors who want to back a favorite without risk of losing to a draw.

Spread (Asian Handicap / Goal Line)

In soccer, a spread bet is often called an Asian handicap. Rather than backing a team at fixed moneyline odds, you give one team an artificial head start (the underdog receives goals) or deficit (the favorite spots goals). This eliminates the draw as a possible outcome.

Example: France -1.5 goals vs. Morocco +1.5 goals. If you back France -1.5, they must win by two or more goals for your bet to win. If you back Morocco +1.5, they must lose by one or less — or win outright — for your bet to win.

Why use Asian handicap betting? It offers better value on heavy favorites (eliminating the possibility of a push) and more competitive odds on both sides of the market.

Total Goals (Over/Under)

You are betting on the combined number of goals scored by both teams in the match.

Example: Over 2.5 goals means at least three total goals must be scored. Under 2.5 means two goals or fewer must be scored.

The 2.5 goal total is the most common line in international soccer. Key stat: in the 2022 World Cup, 46 of 64 matches (71.9%) produced either over or under 2.5 goals, making this one of the most popular and liquid markets at every World Cup.

Common goal total lines you will see on FanDuel: 0.5, 1.5, 2.5, 3.5. The higher the total, the longer the odds on the over. Matches between strong defensive teams (Germany vs. France historically) tend to go under; group stage mismatches tend to go over.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

One of the fastest-growing soccer markets. You are betting on whether both teams score at least one goal during the match, regardless of the final result.

BTTS Yes pays at even money or slight juice. BTTS No pays slightly longer. In World Cup group stage games involving strong attacking nations and weaker opposition, BTTS No is often the sharper play since dominant teams regularly keep clean sheets. In closely contested knockout matches, BTTS Yes becomes far more compelling.

First Goal Scorer / Anytime Goal Scorer

You pick a specific player to score the first goal of the match, or simply to score at any point during the 90 minutes. Anytime scorer is the safer and shorter-priced variant; first goal scorer pays significantly more.

These are player props — among the most popular markets during the World Cup — and they are available for virtually every match. Elite strikers like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland (Norway), Harry Kane, and Lautaro Martinez will always be offered.

Half-Time / Full-Time (HT/FT)

You predict both the result at half-time and the final result. Six possible combinations: Home Win/Home Win, Home Win/Draw, Home Win/Away Win, Draw/Draw, Draw/Home Win, Draw/Away Win, Away Win/Away Win.

This market pays at premium odds because you must get both the interval and final outcome correct. Popular in matches where one team is expected to dominate from the start but a draw at half-time is plausible before they pull away.

Clean Sheet

You are betting on whether a specific team keeps a clean sheet — conceding zero goals in the match. Available for both home and away sides.

Example: France to keep a clean sheet Yes/No. France Yes pays at a reasonable price against a weak attacking side. Goalkeeping props correlate directly with the clean sheet market and are popular in combination bets.

Draw No Bet (DNB)

A hybrid market that removes the draw from the equation without the complexity of Asian handicap fractions. If the match ends in a draw, your stake is refunded. You win if your selected team wins; you lose if they lose. Think of it as the moneyline with a draw refund built in. Odds are shorter than a straight win, but the safety net of getting your money back on a draw is significant value in tightly contested matches.

Futures / Outright Winner

The single most popular long-term World Cup betting market. You pick which nation wins the entire tournament before it begins — or at any point during the competition. Odds shorten dramatically as the tournament progresses and the field narrows.

The best value in futures betting is generally found in the weeks before the tournament begins, when the full field is known but before massive public betting action floods specific teams and squeezes the odds.

To Advance / To Qualify

During the group stage, you can bet on whether a team finishes in the top two of their group (qualifying for the knockout stage) or wins their group outright. During knockout rounds, you can bet on which team advances to the next round (this is distinct from the match winner bet, as it accounts for extra time and penalties).

Tournament Top Scorer / Golden Boot

You bet on which individual player scores the most goals across the entire tournament. Mbappe (+600), Harry Kane, and Lautaro Martinez will be near the top of these markets. Historical Golden Boot winners include James Rodriguez (6 goals, 2014), Harry Kane (6 goals, 2018), and Adama Traore (6 goals, 2022).

Tournament Awards Markets

FanDuel and other books also offer betting on:

Golden Ball — Best player of the tournament (MVP equivalent). Argentina's Lionel Messi has won it twice, including 2022. Golden Glove — Best goalkeeper. Emiliano Martinez won it in Qatar 2022 and will be a favorite again. Best Young Player — Player under 21 with the best tournament performance. Spain's Lamine Yamal is the market leader at +200.

How to Read and Understand Soccer Betting Odds

American Odds vs. Decimal Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook uses American odds (also called moneyline odds). Here is how to read them:

Positive odds (+): Show profit on a $100 bet. Spain +450 means a $100 bet wins $450 profit ($550 total returned). Negative odds (-): Show how much you must bet to win $100. France -130 means you must bet $130 to win $100 profit ($230 total returned).

Implied Probability: The Most Important Concept in Sports Betting

Every set of odds represents an implied probability — the percentage chance the sportsbook is assigning to that outcome. Converting odds to probability lets you evaluate whether a bet has value.

For positive odds: Implied probability = 100 ÷ (odds + 100) Spain +450: 100 ÷ 550 = 18.2% implied win probability

For negative odds: Implied probability = odds ÷ (odds + 100) France -130: 130 ÷ 230 = 56.5% implied win probability

The vigorish (vig), also called juice, is the sportsbook's built-in margin — why the total implied probabilities across all outcomes add up to more than 100%. In a typical World Cup match, the combined implied probability across all three outcomes will total approximately 103–106%, with the extra 3–6% representing the book's edge.

Value betting means finding outcomes where your assessed probability is higher than the sportsbook's implied probability. If you believe Spain has a 25% chance to win the World Cup but the odds imply only 18%, there is potential value in backing them.

Understanding Line Movement

World Cup odds move constantly between the time markets open and kickoff. Key drivers of line movement:

Injury news: A star player ruled out or declared fit can shift a team's odds significantly. Lamine Yamal's hamstring injury moved Spain from +400 to +500 at some books. Public betting: Heavy recreational action on popular teams (England, USA, Brazil) typically shortens their odds, creating value on their opponents. Weather and pitch conditions: Relevant at some outdoor venues in summer heat. Team news: Starting lineup leaks, tactical changes, or fitness updates an hour before kick.

Sharp bettors track line movement carefully. If a line moves toward a team despite heavy public betting on the other side — called reverse line movement — it signals professional money coming in on the side that is moving.

2026 World Cup Outright Odds and Tournament Favorites

Spain tops the odds board at +450, followed by France (+550) and England (+650). Brazil and reigning champions Argentina round out the top five at +850.

Here is the full FanDuel-referenced odds tier structure:

Tier 1 — Genuine Contenders Spain +450 France +500 England +600 Brazil +850 Argentina +850

Tier 2 — Strong Longshots Portugal +1100 Germany +1400 Netherlands +2000 Norway +2800

Tier 3 — Dark Horses Belgium +3500 Colombia +4000 Japan +5000 USA +6500 Mexico +7000 Canada +20000

Breaking Down the Favorites

Spain (+450) — Reigning European Champions and World No. 2: Spain arrive as the most structurally sound team in world football. Their LaLiga-trained passing infrastructure, tactical discipline under Luis de la Fuente, and generational talent in Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams give them a complete team that can defeat any opponent over 90 minutes. Their one vulnerability is a slight concern at striker, where they lack a true world-class center forward. The tournament draw has given them a favorable pathway to the final. The market price of +450 reflects their genuine status as the strongest team in the field.

France (+500) — The Most Dangerous Roster in the World: France's talent pool is arguably the deepest in international football. Kylian Mbappe at the peak of his powers, a midfield anchored by Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot, and a defense built around the best goalkeeper on the planet in Mike Maignan. France have been to the last two World Cup finals (winning in 2018, losing a penalty shootout in 2022), and their squad is, if anything, better now than it was in Qatar. The question around France has never been talent — it has been chemistry and tournament management. When France are locked in, they are essentially unbeatable.

England (+650) — 60 Years of Hurt, the Best Chance Yet: England last won the World Cup in 1966 on home soil. The 2026 squad is arguably the most balanced and talent-rich England squad since that era. Harry Kane leads the attack as arguably the world's best center forward. Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden provide elite creativity in the middle. Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer are among the most technically gifted wide players in European football. England's historical failures at major tournaments have stemmed from tactical rigidity and mental fragility, not lack of talent. Under Thomas Tuchel, there is hope those psychological barriers have finally been addressed. England are the public's most popular bet, having received the most tickets of any team at multiple major books.

Argentina (+850) — Defending Champions, Messi's Final Chapter: Argentina arrive as the 2022 World Cup champions with Lionel Messi, widely considered the greatest player in the history of the sport, almost certainly making his final World Cup appearance. Their squad includes Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Emiliano Martinez in goal. Argentina are battle-hardened, tactically versatile, and mentally the strongest unit in the tournament. The concern is age — Messi is 38 — and the extra match load of the expanded format. At +850, Argentina offer genuine value as a bettor who believes experience and tournament pedigree trump raw youth.

Brazil (+850) — Five-Time Champions, Still Searching: Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 — their longest gap between titles since the 1970s. Under Carlo Ancelotti, they have assembled one of the most gifted attacking groups in the tournament: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha, and Endrick. Their weakness has persistently been defensive organization and mental resilience in knockout rounds. At +850, Brazil offer real value if you believe their attacking firepower will finally overwhelm opponents in a favorable bracket on a continent (North America) where they have played and won before.

Group Stage Betting Strategy

The group stage runs from June 11 through approximately late June, offering 48 matches across 12 groups. Here is how to approach it intelligently.

Key Group Stage Betting Principles

Match Result in Context: Unlike knockout matches, the group stage features teams managing their campaigns. A team that has already qualified may rest key players in their third game. Identifying when elite nations will rotate — and betting against them in those scenarios — is one of the most reliable edges in group stage betting.

Group Winner vs. Group Advancement: There is a meaningful difference between betting a team to win their group versus betting them simply to qualify. The latter is lower risk and better value for genuine contenders who might slip to second place while still advancing comfortably.

Third-Place Qualification: Under the 2026 format, eight of the twelve third-place finishers also advance. This opens up a market for betting on which third-place teams advance, and it also softens the stakes in group games, since even third place may not be eliminated.

Goal Totals in Mismatches: When a top-tier team faces a significantly weaker opponent — Brazil vs. Haiti, France vs. a bottom-tier African qualifier, Spain vs. a first-time qualifier — the over on total goals is frequently strong value. World Cup group stage mismatches historically produce high-scoring games.

Group Odds to Watch on FanDuel

Mexico -120 to win Group A (South Korea +330, Czechia +240, South Africa +750) Switzerland +100 to win Group B (Canada +210, Bosnia +350, Qatar +2200) Brazil -280 to win their group (Morocco +450, Scotland +1000, Haiti +10000)

The most interesting group-stage betting angle on the board: Switzerland at +100 (even money) to win Group B over Canada at +210. Switzerland are one of Europe's most consistent tournament performers and face a Canada side that, despite home-crowd advantage in Toronto, has limited major tournament experience.

Knockout Stage Betting Strategy

Once the group stage ends, the tournament becomes a straight single-elimination bracket. Strategy shifts dramatically.

The 90-Minute Rule

The most important rule in knockout betting: most sportsbooks offer match betting on 90 minutes only, not including extra time or penalties. This means if you back England to beat Germany in the Round of 16, and the match is tied after 90 minutes but England wins on penalties, your "England to win" bet loses unless your book explicitly states "including extra time."

Always read the market description carefully. FanDuel clearly labels whether a market is 90 minutes only or "to advance." They are different bets with different odds.

Value Opportunities in Knockout Betting

Draw is Often Underpriced: In knockout matches between two evenly matched heavyweights — France vs. Argentina, England vs. Brazil — the draw at 90 minutes is frequently underpriced because the public tends to back one team or the other. A draw forces extra time and penalties, where anything can happen. If you find a co-equal matchup where the draw is +210 or more, the mathematical value is often there.

Penalties Specialists: Some nations are historically superior penalty takers. Argentina saved the 2022 World Cup in penalties against France. Germany have historically been the world's best penalty team. If you can bet on penalty shootout outcomes or "to advance including extra time," backing the historically superior penalty side at a price has long-term value.

Resting Players and Momentum: In the Round of 32 with 32 teams, some top nations will face weaker opposition and may deploy rotated lineups. Check lineup news before betting any match in the early knockout rounds.

Player Prop Betting for the World Cup

Player props are available on FanDuel for virtually every match throughout the tournament. Here are the key markets and how to approach them.

Anytime Goal Scorer

Pick a player to score at any point during the match (not first goal specifically). This is the most popular player prop in World Cup betting and is available with odds ranging from -200 on the top strikers facing weak defenses to +800 on midfielders in tightly contested knockout games.

Key factors to evaluate: Penalty-taking responsibility: Players who take penalties have a built-in extra goal opportunity. Harry Kane, Mbappe, and Messi are all regular penalty takers. Set-piece involvement: Players who take corners and free kicks in dangerous positions create additional scoring chances. Defensive strength of the opposition: A striker facing a well-organized, low-block defense has fewer opportunities than the same striker facing a high defensive line.

First Goal Scorer

Higher risk, higher reward version of anytime scorer. The first goal scorer market pays significantly more because you must identify both the scorer and the timing of the goal. Some bettors focus on players who historically score early in matches rather than late (Mbappe has a career pattern of scoring in the first 30 minutes in international tournaments).

Shots on Target / Total Shots

Available for individual players, these props focus on a player's attacking involvement rather than whether they convert. A prolific shot creator like Mbappe or Erling Haaland (Norway) may generate three to five shots per match regardless of the outcome, making these props valuable when a team is expected to dominate possession.

Tournament Props: Golden Boot

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goal scorer across the entire tournament. Key considerations: teams that go deep in the tournament (reaching the final) have more matches to score goals in — meaning your Golden Boot pick should ideally be on one of the tournament favorites. Mbappe is the most popular choice given France's depth, the expected number of goals France will score if they reach the final, and Mbappe's career tournament record.

Live Betting the World Cup

Live betting (in-play wagering) is one of the most dynamic ways to engage with World Cup matches and is fully available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why Live Betting Is Valuable in Soccer

Soccer's unique scoring structure makes it ideal for live betting. A team that goes down 1-0 often changes its tactical approach aggressively, creating genuine opportunity for the trailing team to score. The odds on the trailing team equalizing frequently represent value in the first 30 minutes after a goal is conceded, before the market fully adjusts to the tactical shift.

Key Live Betting Concepts

Scoreline-Adjusted Value: When a heavy favorite falls behind early against a weaker side, their odds to win the match lengthen dramatically — sometimes to +250 or +300 on a team you rated as -250 pregame. If you believe the result is an aberration rather than a genuine tactical shift, live betting the favorite at inflated odds is a statistically grounded strategy.

The Next Goal Market: Live betting on "next team to score" is one of the most liquid and fast-moving markets during World Cup matches. When a dominant team is pressing for an equalizer with momentum, the price on them scoring next is frequently better than their actual probability warrants, as the market hasn't fully adjusted to the tactical shift.

Cash Out: FanDuel's Cash Out feature allows you to settle your bet for a portion of its potential value before the match ends. Use this intelligently — cashing out a significant win position in the 85th minute to lock in profit while avoiding the risk of a late equalizer is sound risk management. However, avoid cashing out regularly at a heavy discount during normal play, as the cash out value offered by sportsbooks is systematically lower than the true fair value of your position.

The Best World Cup Betting Strategies

Strategy 1: Tournament Bracket Mapping

Before placing any futures bet, map the realistic path your chosen team would need to travel to reach the final. A team with three group-stage mismatches, a favorable side of the bracket, and an established tournament pedigree offers more value than a team of similar raw quality facing an expected quarterfinal clash with the world's best team. Bracket position is priced by the market, but not always accurately.

Strategy 2: The Value of the Draw in Tight Matches

In any match between two closely rated nations — particularly in knockout rounds — the draw at 90 minutes is statistically underpriced because the betting public overwhelmingly wants to back a winner. In the 2022 World Cup, 11 of 16 Round of 16 matches were decided by extra time or penalties. Backing the draw at 90 minutes as part of a double chance or as a standalone bet in tightly-rated matchups is one of soccer's most consistent sources of long-term value.

Strategy 3: Fade the Public on Big Nations at Short Odds

England, Brazil, and Argentina attract enormous public betting action at every World Cup, which systematically shortens their odds beyond where they should be based purely on probability. In the 2022 World Cup, Brazil went out in the quarterfinals as heavy favorites. Argentina were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2018. France were eliminated at the round of 16 in 2014. The point is not that you should blindly fade popular teams — it is that value rarely exists on a nation that has already attracted enormous ticket volume.

Strategy 4: Exploit the Group Stage Over/Under Market

Tournament-opening matches involving major powers against significantly weaker opponents are historically reliable over bets. In 2022, Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0, England beat Iran 6-2, and France beat Australia 4-1 — all opening group matches. The public's collective hesitation to bet large totals creates persistent value in the over market for group-stage mismatches.

Strategy 5: Bet Futures in Phases, Not All at Once

The World Cup runs for 39 days. Betting your entire futures budget before kickoff on a single outright winner means you carry no flexibility to respond to developments. Smart bettors split their futures exposure: a portion before the tournament on pre-event value, a portion during the group stage once they have seen how teams perform in match conditions, and a final portion in the knockout rounds when the bracket and form lines are clear.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.