Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Cardinals vs. Brewers NRFI — Harrison breaking out, McGreevy elite command

Cubs at Pirates NRFI — Ashcraft home command, slumping Cubs

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick 1: Cardinals at Brewers — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) vs. Kyle Harrison (Brewers), 7:41 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 26 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This NRFI stands out to me because both starters bring complementary first-inning profiles that together create one of the cleanest opening-frame environments on the slate.

Kyle Harrison's first-inning profile is built on his four-seam fastball at peak velocity before Cardinals hitters have any game-day calibration against his southpaw release angle. Harrison holds an 11.17 K/9 rate while limiting batters to a .229 average, and generated an elite 47.8 percent strikeout rate against Chicago in his most recent outing. His four-seamer is at its most deceptive in the opening frame when opposing lineups are seeing his arm angle for the first time in the game. The Cardinals' contact-first lineup, while disciplined, does not profile as a quick-strike first-inning offense against elite left-handed starting pitchers.

On the other side, Michael McGreevy's 0.99 WHIP and 5.5% walk rate mean he rarely has innings with a lot of traffic. Free passes are the primary precursor to first-inning runs, and McGreevy typically eliminates that pathway through his elite command.

This game's 7.5-run total is Tuesday's second-lowest, confirming the market projects this as one of the tightest pitching environments of the day.

NRFI Pick 2: Cubs at Pirates — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) vs. Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates), 6:41 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 26 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Braxton Ashcraft comes in at 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts at PNC Park on Tuesday. His first-inning profile at home is the NRFI anchor for this pick. Ashcraft mixes a fastball, sinker, slider, and curveball effectively, and in the opening frame -- before opposing hitters have any calibration against his release -- his sinker-slider combination generates early contact outs that can clear innings quickly. His walk rate, while not elite, is manageable. He issued just one walk in his most recent start, and his first-inning performance specifically has been characterized by quick, efficient at-bats.

The Cubs' lineup provides the critical NRFI context. Chicago has lost nine consecutive games, with their offense struggling. Ashcraft should be able to toss up a zero in the first.

Jordan Wicks counters for Chicago from the left side. The Pirates' lineup, while functional, does not profile as a quick-strike first-inning offense. Pittsburgh averages runs methodically across games rather than manufacturing them with first-inning aggression.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What are the best NRFI picks for May 26, 2026? The two best NRFI bets on Tuesday are Cardinals at Brewers (McGreevy vs. Harrison) and Cubs at Pirates (Wicks vs. Ashcraft). Avoid the Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field. All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Why is Kyle Harrison a good NRFI bet today? Harrison is the only NL hurler with an ERA below 1.85 and a strikeout rate above 30 percent, and he is drawing more swings and misses on his four-seam fastball in 2026, his most-used pitch. His first-inning fastball at peak velocity before Cardinals hitters calibrate is the most deceptive left-handed first-frame environment in the National League on Tuesday.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.