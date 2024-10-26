Spurs vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KENS

The Houston Rockets (1-1) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Rockets are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 -112 -108 223.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.9%)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets put together a 45-35-2 record against the spread last season.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Spurs went 36-36-1 against the spread last year.

Rockets games hit the over 41 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 39 of the Spurs' 82 games hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Houston played better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

San Antonio was better against the spread away (22-19-0) than at home (21-19-1) last year.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 boards and 8.1 assists last year. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Last season, Alperen Sengun recorded an average of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Amen Thompson put up 9.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 53.6% of his shots from the field.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers last season were 21.4 points, 10.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Tre Jones averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson's stats last season were 15.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jeremy Sochan put up 11.6 points, 3.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

