Spurs vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Spurs vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KENS and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (21-39) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs (25-34) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Frost Bank Center as 4-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KENS and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 225.

Spurs vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4 225 -166 +140

Spurs vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (66.4%)

Spurs vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Spurs are 26-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 60 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total 31 times out of 60 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over 41.7% of the time (25 out of 60 games with a set point total).

At home, San Antonio sports a better record against the spread (13-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-17-0).

In home games, the Spurs go over the over/under 51.7% of the time (15 of 29 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 53.3% of games (16 of 30).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (19-11-1) than at home (10-17-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 29) than on the road (14 of 31) this season.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 23.9 points, 4.8 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists.

Chris Paul averages 8.9 points, 3.8 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.2 points for the Nets, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is making 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gets the Nets 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 10.1 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

