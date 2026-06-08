Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 SGP: Knicks Win the First Quarter, Spurs Win the Game

Game 3 SGP Bets at a Glance

Knicks First Quarter Spread -0.5

Spurs Moneyline

Wembanyama to Score 25+ Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today? You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA props for today?

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread New York Knicks -0.5 -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

I can't wait to see what the atmosphere is going to be like at MSG tonight. It's gonna be insane, right? It has to be.

While part of me thinks all that energy might end up turning into enormous pressure on the New York Knicks as the game progresses, I think it'll give New York an edge early, with the atmosphere giving the Knicks a chance to blitz the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter.

I'm a big fan of negatively correlated legs like this one and the next leg because they can balloon SGP odds. We've seen the scenario we're backing in the first two legs play out over Games 1 and 2 -- just in reverse as the Spurs won the opening stanza in Game 1 (by 8) and Game 2 (by 9) only to end up losing the game.

(You can't combine Knicks 1Q ML and Spurs full game ML, which is why I did Knicks 1Q spread.)

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Jun 9 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In our NBA picks and predictions article, we ran through why we like the Spurs to win Game 3. I'll briefly recap it here.

Repeatedly this postseason, we've seen the Spurs thrive in difficult spots on the road. In the first round, they won Game 3 at Portland after losing Game 2 at home. In the second round, they closed out the T-Wolves on the road in Game 6 and also won Game 3 in Minny after splitting the first two in San Antonio. In the Western Conference Finals, they won Games 1 and 7 in OKC against a Thunder team that hardly ever loses at home.

While this game may be their toughest road challenge yet, I think San Antonio will be up to the task. They'll be desperate to avoid an 0-3 hole, and they still have the best player in the series. Speaking of him ...

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Victor Wembanyama -186 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Victor Wembanyama is still so young. We were reminded of that in the first three halves of this series as Wemby mostly struggled and looked a little overwhelmed on offense. Heck, he was barely shooting the ball in the first half of Game 2.

Well, he flipped a switch in the second half and went off, posting a 42% second-half usage rate and nearly willing the Spurs to a come-from-behind win.

Karl-Anthony Towns deserves huge credit for his defense one on one against Wemby through two games, but when Wemby is super aggressive like he was in the second half in Game 2, there's not much anyone can do to keep him in check.

I think we'll see Wemby come out swinging. He's scored 26 and 29 points through the first two games, so this leg isn't asking for him to do anything monumental.

SGP Odds at Publication: +528

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

