Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 Picks & Predictions: The Spurs Can Make It a Series -- Here's Why

The Knicks and Spurs meet up tonight in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

New York comes into the game in commanding position after winning both Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio. Will the Knicks take a 3-0 lead tonight and move to the doorstep of a title or will san Antonio pull one back to make it a series?

Here's the betting odds for tonight as well as our prediction and analysis.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Finals Predictions and Picks for Game 3: Spurs vs Knicks

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Jun 9 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves on the brink in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, down 2-0 to the New York Knicks and facing what amounts to essentially a must-win situation at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been impressive through two games -- no question -- but the Spurs' resilience, desperation, talent, and road track record in these playoffs push me to back San Antonio to win tonight.

Down 14 points with 6:04 remaining in the fourth quarter in Game 3, the Spurs didn't fold. Instead, they unleashed a 14-0 run to tie the game at 97, putting themselves one possession away from evening the series. While the Spurs ultimately fell short -- with a late Victor Wembanyama turnover being a crucial blow -- I think we'll see them start tonight's game with the same level of desperation we saw late in Game 2.

San Antonio is 14-5 straight up against the spread this season as underdogs, demonstrating a consistent ability to handle pressure spots and win outright in tough spots. They've also gone 12-4 ATS in their last 16 road games, showing a particular knack for playing in hostile environments. In these playoffs, we've seen them win Game 1 and Game 7 on the road versus an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that has been lights out at home in recent seasons.

With Game 2 taking place last Friday, the huge rest gap between the Spurs and Knicks entering this series shouldn't matter quite as much now. Plus, while Madison Square Garden will surely be unhinged today, there's a chance the atmosphere results in an overly hyped Knicks team early on. And the pressure has flipped to New York's shoulders with them being in command of the series.

Wemby appeared to get his feet under him in the second half of Game 2 after struggling for much of the Finals up to that point. With no disrespect to the great Jalen Brunson, Wemby is still the best player in this series due to his impact on both ends. Karl-Anthony Towns has been outstanding through two games, but I'm still not fully sold on his ability to contain Wemby if Wemby plays with the aggression and force he displayed in the second half of Game 2.

We've seen the Spurs prevail in difficult road spots before in this postseason, and with San Antonio's backs against the wall, I think they'll come through tonight and make this a series.

Check out today's best NBA props for Game 3.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.