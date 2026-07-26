MLB Best Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit Player Props

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⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 26 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
MLB Prop Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit
Ranked picks across 6 games · All odds FanDuel
Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Six games headline Sunday's slate. Below are the 10 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven.
⭐ Top 4 Picks
⭐ #1 · Giants 1B
Sun 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Angels @ Giants · Sun 4:06 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Cardinals OF
Sun 2:16 PM ET
Jordan Walker · Cardinals OF
Reds @ Cardinals · Sun 2:16 PM ET
#3 · Mets SS
Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Amed Rosario · Yankees Or Phillies
Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday
#4 · Yankees Or Phillies
Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Trea Turner · Yankees Or Phillies
Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday
📋 Picks 5–10
#
Player
Matchup · Time (ET)
Odds
5
Nico Hoerner 2B
Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p
-270
6
Jake Mangum CF
Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p
-270
7
Elly De La Cruz SS
Reds @ Cardinals · 2:16p
-270
8
Bo Bichette SS
Dodgers @ Mets · 1:41p
-260
9
Heliot Ramos OF
Angels @ Giants · 4:06p
-240
10
Julio Rodríguez OF
Mariners @ Rangers · 2:36p
-220
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation
Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Sunday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Arraez -320 · Walker -310 · Rosario -280 · Turner -280
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Luis Arraez -320 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Jordan Walker -310 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Amed Rosario -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Trea Turner -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Nico Hoerner -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -270 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Bo Bichette -260 (Dodgers @ Mets, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Heliot Ramos -240 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Julio Rodriguez -220 (Mariners @ Rangers, Sun 2:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.