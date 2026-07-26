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MLB Best Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit Player Props

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Best Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit Player Props
⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 26 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
MLB Prop Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit

Ranked picks across 6 games · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Six games headline Sunday's slate. Below are the 10 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven.

⭐ Top 4 Picks

⭐ #1 · Giants 1B Sun 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Luis Arraez · Giants 1B
-320
Angels @ Giants · Sun 4:06 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Cardinals OF Sun 2:16 PM ET
Jordan Walker · Cardinals OF
-310
Reds @ Cardinals · Sun 2:16 PM ET
#3 · Mets SS Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Amed Rosario · Yankees Or Phillies
-280
Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday
#4 · Yankees Or Phillies Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Trea Turner · Yankees Or Phillies
-280
Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday

📋 Picks 5–10

# Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds
5 Nico Hoerner 2B Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p -270
6 Jake Mangum CF Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p -270
7 Elly De La Cruz SS Reds @ Cardinals · 2:16p -270
8 Bo Bichette SS Dodgers @ Mets · 1:41p -260
9 Heliot Ramos OF Angels @ Giants · 4:06p -240
10 Julio Rodríguez OF Mariners @ Rangers · 2:36p -220
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Sunday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Arraez -320 · Walker -310 · Rosario -280 · Turner -280
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Luis Arraez -320 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Jordan Walker -310 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Amed Rosario -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Trea Turner -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Nico Hoerner -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -270 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Bo Bichette -260 (Dodgers @ Mets, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Heliot Ramos -240 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Julio Rodriguez -220 (Mariners @ Rangers, Sun 2:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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