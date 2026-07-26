MLB Best Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit Player Props

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 26 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel MLB Prop Bets Today: 10 Players Likely To Get a Hit Ranked picks across 6 games · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Six games headline Sunday's slate. Below are the 10 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, pulled from across every matchup and ranked from safest to most value-driven. ⭐ Top 4 Picks ⭐ #1 · Giants 1B Sun 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Luis Arraez · Giants 1B -320 Angels @ Giants · Sun 4:06 PM ET ⭐ #2 · Cardinals OF Sun 2:16 PM ET Jordan Walker · Cardinals OF -310 Reds @ Cardinals · Sun 2:16 PM ET #3 · Mets SS Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price Amed Rosario · Yankees Or Phillies -280 Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday #4 · Yankees Or Phillies Sun · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price Trea Turner · Yankees Or Phillies -280 Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday 📋 Picks 5–10 # Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds 5 Nico Hoerner 2B Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p -270 6 Jake Mangum CF Cubs @ Pirates · 1:36p -270 7 Elly De La Cruz SS Reds @ Cardinals · 2:16p -270 8 Bo Bichette SS Dodgers @ Mets · 1:41p -260 9 Heliot Ramos OF Angels @ Giants · 4:06p -240 10 Julio Rodríguez OF Mariners @ Rangers · 2:36p -220 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Sunday's Full Slate Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now Arraez -320 · Walker -310 · Rosario -280 · Turner -280 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Luis Arraez -320 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Jordan Walker -310 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Amed Rosario -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Trea Turner -280 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Nico Hoerner -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -270 (Reds @ Cardinals, Sun 2:16 PM ET) · Bo Bichette -260 (Dodgers @ Mets, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Heliot Ramos -240 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Julio Rodriguez -220 (Mariners @ Rangers, Sun 2:36 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.