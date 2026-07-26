Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 26

Will Jordan Walker or Sal Stewart go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 101 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 101 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants

Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates