Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (44-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-64)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ABTV

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

SF: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-210) | LAA: -1.5 (+172)

SF: +1.5 (-210) | LAA: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-6, 3.51 ERA

The probable starters are Carson Whisenhunt for the Giants and Jose Soriano (8-6) for the Angels. Whisenhunt did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Angels have gone 13-8-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels are 5-6 in Soriano's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.7%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Angels are +172 to cover, while the Giants are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

Giants versus Angels on July 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 14-17 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 44-57-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 29 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.2%).

Los Angeles has a 25-46 record (winning only 35.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-55-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 55-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and three RBIs.

Casey Schmitt is batting .272 with 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.336/.435.

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 99 hits, batting .249 this season with 50 extra-base hits.

Devers enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.392), while leading the Angels in hits (73). He's batting .237 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fifth and he is 48th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .236 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-best .398 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Giants vs Angels Head to Head

7/25/2026: 9-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2026: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2025: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/14/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/9/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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