NBA Finals Prop Bets Today: Will Brunson Have a Big Scoring Night in Game 3?

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Luke Kornet Under 1.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news as well as our NBA projections as a guide. Here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 Props: Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets Today

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Jun 9 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After Brunson killed the San Antonio Spurs down the stretch in Game 1, San Antonio opted to double him early and often in Game 2. The strategy kept Brunson to 20 points, but it didn't work as the rest of the New York Knicks -- particularly Mikal Bridges -- capitalized on open looks and helped the Knicks grab a sizable lead. So the Spurs pivoted down the stretch and went back to playing Brunson one on one. That worked as the Spurs made a late charge before falling short.

I think San Antonio will roll over that defensive strategy into Game 3, which could result in a big scoring output for Brunson.

Brunson has been super aggressive through two Finals games, taking 56 total shots (31 in Game 1 and 25 in Game 2). He's averaging 25.0 points in the series despite not being efficient as he's made only 33.9% of his shots thus far.

His shooting percentage is bound to improve eventually, and if positive regression hits while his shot volume stays high, Brunson could have a huge scoring night. I think that may occur tonight, especially if the Spurs opt to play him one on one, so I'm also interested in Brunson to score 30-plus points at +172 odds.

Luke Kornet - Points Luke Kornet Under Jun 9 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Knicks -- especially Karl-Anthony Towns -- are a bad matchup for Luke Kornet.

Kornet just hasn't been able to guard KAT at all this series, and it's reflected in Kornet's plus/minus. While playing only 18 minutes over Games 1 and 2, Kornet has posted a cumulative plus/minus of -14. Some of that is due to who Kornet usually subs in for as the Spurs are obviously a worse team when Victor Wembanyama sits, but regardless, the Spurs are getting torched in Kornet's minutes.

I think that could lead to a rotation shakeup where Kornet's minutes are slashed. San Antonio has bigs Kelly Olynyk, Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo on the bench. It wouldn't surprise me to see Olynyk or Plumlee get some run in Game 3 as they may have a better shot of guarding Towns.

Kornet has netted just one combined point in the series so far, so even if he sees his usual minutes, the under can hit. But I think there's a chance he doesn't get much court time today, which makes this a nice under to target at plus-money.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.