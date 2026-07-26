3 Best MLB NRFI Bets Today July 26, 2026 (No Run First Inning)

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⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 26 · NRFI PICKS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full 15-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel
3 Best NRFI Bets Sunday
No Run First Inning · Ranked by pitching matchup and total
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
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A Note On These Picks
NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The three games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.
Fifteen games make up Sunday's full slate. Below are the three that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.
⭐ Pick #1 · Guardians @ Rays
Sun 12:16 PM ET · Lowest Total On The Slate
The Lowest Total On The Board, By A Clear Margin
This is the only game on Sunday's entire slate with a full-game total under 7.5, and the under is priced at -120, the tightest lean of any early game. That's about as clean a low-scoring signal as this board offers.
P. Messick (CLE) vs Drew Rasmussen (TB) · Total: 7 (Under -120)
⭐ Pick #2 · Mariners @ Rangers
Sun 2:36 PM ET · Two Aces On The Mound
deGrom vs Gilbert Is About As Good As It Gets
Jacob deGrom, when right, is still one of the most dominant arms in the sport, and Logan Gilbert isn't far behind. This is genuinely the best pitching matchup on Sunday's entire slate, and the under is favored at -120 on a 7.5 total.
Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs Jacob deGrom (TEX) · Total: 7.5 (Under -120)
Pick #3 · Reds @ Cardinals
Sun 2:16 PM ET
Abbott Gets A Favorable Lean
Andrew Abbott has quietly had a strong season for Cincinnati, and this game carries one of the more lopsided under leans on the entire board at -120, even with the total sitting a touch higher than the top two picks.
Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs Kyle Leahy (STL) · Total: 9 (Under -120)
📋 Before You Bet
Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Sunday's Full Slate
See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now
Guardians @ Rays · Mariners @ Rangers · Reds @ Cardinals
Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Guardians @ Rays: Total 7 (O -102/U -120), Drew Rasmussen starting for Tampa Bay, Sun 12:16 PM ET · Mariners @ Rangers: Total 7.5 (O -102/U -120), Logan Gilbert vs Jacob deGrom, Sun 2:36 PM ET · Reds @ Cardinals: Total 9 (O -102/U -120), Andrew Abbott starting for Cincinnati, Sun 2:16 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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