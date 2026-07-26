3 Best MLB NRFI Bets Today July 26, 2026 (No Run First Inning)

⭐ Pick #2 · Mariners @ Rangers Sun 2:36 PM ET · Two Aces On The Mound

deGrom vs Gilbert Is About As Good As It Gets

Jacob deGrom, when right, is still one of the most dominant arms in the sport, and Logan Gilbert isn't far behind. This is genuinely the best pitching matchup on Sunday's entire slate, and the under is favored at -120 on a 7.5 total.

Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs Jacob deGrom (TEX) · Total: 7.5 (Under -120)