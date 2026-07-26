Phillies vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the New York Yankees.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Yankees Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (56-49) vs. New York Yankees (59-45)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Phillies vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | NYY: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | NYY: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | NYY: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | NYY: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 12-4, 2.65 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-4, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (12-4) for the Phillies and Will Warren (7-4) for the Yankees. When Sanchez starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-6). The Yankees have a 10-9-0 record against the spread in Warren's starts. The Yankees have a 2-2 record in Warren's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.1%)

Phillies vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +144, and Philadelphia is -172 playing at home.

Phillies vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Yankees are -154 to cover, and the Phillies are +128.

Phillies vs Yankees Over/Under

Phillies versus Yankees, on July 26, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Phillies vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (63%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 22 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 102 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 38-64-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Yankees are 9-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +144 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 101 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-55-3).

The Yankees have gone 50-51-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .251 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .484.

He is 80th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.362) and total hits (95) this season. He's batting .251 while slugging .549.

His batting average ranks 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Schwarber brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles.

Trea Turner is batting .242 with a .386 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .795, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has a team-high OBP (.359) and slugging percentage (.577), and leads the Yankees in hits (100, while batting .271).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 44th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 55 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Trent Grisham has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .219.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Phillies vs Yankees Head to Head

7/25/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2026: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2025: 12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/5/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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