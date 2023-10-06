Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 5 Player Props and MLB Divisional Series Preview

Week 5 in the NFL features the return of two superstars in Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor. How should we handle player props for those teams at the jump? LateRound.com's JJ Zachariason joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to discuss Kupp's and Taylor's return and where he's seeing value for player props across Week 5 (3:22). Later, Rob Friedman, Pitching Ninja, joins to preview the MLB Divisional Series and outline which pitching staffs could impress and potential breakout stars (15:29). Finally, Sannes previews this weekend's NASCAR races at the Charlotte ROVAL and discusses where his model shows value (32:22).

