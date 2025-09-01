Padres vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Padres vs Orioles Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-76)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MASN2

Padres vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-168) | BAL: (+142)

SD: (-168) | BAL: (+142) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154)

SD: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Padres vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 6-11, 4.82 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (6-11) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (0-1) will take the ball for the Orioles. Cease's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Bradish has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Bradish start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (59.8%)

Padres vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -168 favorite at home.

Padres vs Orioles Spread

The Padres are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -154 to cover.

Padres vs Orioles Over/Under

The Padres-Orioles contest on Sept. 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Padres vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 43, or 62.3%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 14 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 135 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 75-60-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 32 of the 74 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.2%).

Baltimore has a record of 5-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (33.3%).

The Orioles have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-71-4).

The Orioles have a 63-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 47% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .430.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 151 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which are best among San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in MLB.

Luis Arraez has collected 150 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Arraez has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .294 this season.

Laureano has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.459), while pacing the Orioles in hits (137, while batting .280).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 54th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .264.

Colton Cowser is batting .211 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

