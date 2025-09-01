Padres vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Orioles Game Info
- San Diego Padres (76-61) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-76)
- Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and MASN2
Padres vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-168) | BAL: (+142)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Padres vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 6-11, 4.82 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (6-11) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (0-1) will take the ball for the Orioles. Cease's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Bradish has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Bradish start this season -- they lost.
Padres vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (59.8%)
Padres vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -168 favorite at home.
Padres vs Orioles Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -154 to cover.
Padres vs Orioles Over/Under
- The Padres-Orioles contest on Sept. 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in 43, or 62.3%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has been victorious 14 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 135 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Padres have an against the spread mark of 75-60-0 in 135 games with a line this season.
- The Orioles have won 32 of the 74 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.2%).
- Baltimore has a record of 5-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (33.3%).
- The Orioles have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-71-4).
- The Orioles have a 63-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 47% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .430.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Manny Machado has 151 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which are best among San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in MLB.
- Luis Arraez has collected 150 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.
- Ramon Laureano has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .294 this season.
- Laureano has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.459), while pacing the Orioles in hits (137, while batting .280).
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 54th in slugging.
- Henderson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two RBIs.
- Jackson Holliday has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 106th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .264.
- Colton Cowser is batting .211 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!