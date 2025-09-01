Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-70) vs. Texas Rangers (71-67)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and RSN

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

ARI: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

ARI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.53 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.33 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (7-3) against the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (7-9). When Nelson starts, his team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. The Rangers have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Corbin's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 6-12 in Corbin's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rangers, Arizona is the favorite at -142, and Texas is +120 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -164.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (51.3%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 21-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 134 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 65-69-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-42).

Texas has a record of 3-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (15%).

The Rangers have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-74-2).

The Rangers have collected a 74-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 46 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 69th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 125 hits, which is best among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .258 with 72 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 82nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 113 hits.

Marte has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three walks and an RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is slugging .379 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has a .411 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers.

Josh Jung is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head

8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

