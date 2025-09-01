Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1
Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (68-70) vs. Texas Rangers (71-67)
- Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and RSN
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | TEX: (+120)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.53 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.33 ERA
The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (7-3) against the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (7-9). When Nelson starts, his team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. The Rangers have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Corbin's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 6-12 in Corbin's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.6%)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rangers, Arizona is the favorite at -142, and Texas is +120 playing on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -164.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (51.3%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 21-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 134 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 65-69-0 in 134 games with a line this season.
- The Rangers have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-42).
- Texas has a record of 3-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (15%).
- The Rangers have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-74-2).
- The Rangers have collected a 74-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 46 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .386.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 69th in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll has 125 hits, which is best among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .258 with 72 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 82nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 113 hits.
- Marte has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three walks and an RBI.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Josh Smith is slugging .379 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in slugging.
- Adolis Garcia has a .411 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers.
- Josh Jung is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head
- 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
