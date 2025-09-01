Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (85-53) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-58)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-PH

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | PHI: (+128)

MIL: (-152) | PHI: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | PHI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-2, 4.33 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-7, 3.63 ERA

The Brewers will call on Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (4-7). Misiorowski's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Misiorowski's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Phillies have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Walker starts. The Phillies have a 3-2 record in Walker's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.8%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -152 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +132 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -160.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Brewers-Phillies contest on Sept. 1 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 49, or 66.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 23-7 when favored by -152 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 135 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 77-58-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-13).

Philadelphia has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-72-7).

The Phillies have gone 65-65-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks while batting .270. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras is hitting .259 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 75 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 79th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brice Turang has hit 16 homers with a team-high .435 SLG this season.

Jackson Chourio has 129 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .284 with 53 extra-base hits.

Chourio has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high OBP (.367), and paces the Phillies in hits (126). He's batting .247 and slugging.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner's .450 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Bryson Stott is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Brewers vs Phillies Head to Head

6/1/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

