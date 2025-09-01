Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Braves Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-59) vs. Atlanta Braves (62-75)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSSO

Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-210) | ATL: -1.5 (+172)

CHC: +1.5 (-210) | ATL: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-6, 4.23 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-12, 4.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Colin Rea (10-6) to the mound, while Spencer Strider (5-12) will get the nod for the Braves. Rea and his team are 13-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Strider starts, the Braves are 5-13-0 against the spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Strider starts this season -- they lost both.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.3%)

Cubs vs Braves Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Braves are +172 to cover, while the Cubs are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Braves Over/Under

The Cubs-Braves contest on Sept. 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (64.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 55-27 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 61-72-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've finished 13-30 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has an 8-23 record (winning only 25.8% of its games).

In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-66-8).

The Braves have a 57-74-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .270 with 86 walks and 88 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .470.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .250 with 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 96th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .247 with a .325 OBP and 89 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .456, and has 142 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .269).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .234 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 130th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 walks.

Michael Harris II is batting .251 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!