Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (73-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-69)

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | TB: (-106)

SEA: (-110) | TB: (-106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-7, 3.75 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-11, 5.19 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA). Castillo's team is 12-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays are 4-6 in Baz's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.8%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Rays are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +140 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -170.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rays on Sept. 1 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 52 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 52-40 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 56-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-39).

Tampa Bay is 24-36 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-69-7).

The Rays have gone 57-74-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 120 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .240 batting average and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 78 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Rodriguez takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .283 with a .442 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 115 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .541.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero paces the Rays with 130 hits. He's batting .254 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .344 OBP and .469 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .284.

His batting average is 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

