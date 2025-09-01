Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rays Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (73-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-69)
- Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | TB: (-106)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-7, 3.75 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-11, 5.19 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA). Castillo's team is 12-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Castillo's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays are 4-6 in Baz's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (51.8%)
Mariners vs Rays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-110) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.
Mariners vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +140 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -170.
Mariners vs Rays Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Rays on Sept. 1 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 52 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Seattle has a record of 52-40 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 56-76-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rays have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-39).
- Tampa Bay is 24-36 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-69-7).
- The Rays have gone 57-74-0 against the spread this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 120 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .240 batting average and a slugging percentage of .579.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 78 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 51st.
- Rodriguez takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
- Josh Naylor is batting .283 with a .442 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.
- Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 115 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .541.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero paces the Rays with 130 hits. He's batting .254 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz's .344 OBP and .469 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .284.
- His batting average is 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- Chandler Simpson is hitting .291 with 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks.
Mariners vs Rays Head to Head
- 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
