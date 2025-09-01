Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 1

Will Matt Wallner or Byron Buxton hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 103 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 103 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) James Outman (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 95 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 95 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 137 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 137 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jake Fraley (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 124 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 124 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 131 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR

+900 to hit a HR Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 135 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 135 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 132 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 134 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 134 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) CJ Stubbs (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 93 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 94 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 94 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 113 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 50 HR in 134 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 50 HR in 134 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 130 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 130 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 113 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 113 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 134 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 134 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 135 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 114 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 85 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 85 games Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 119 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 119 games (has homered in 21% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 58 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 137 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 137 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 137 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 137 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 118 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 118 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 127 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 127 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 100 games Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers (Giants): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 135 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 135 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 107 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 107 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres