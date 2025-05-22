Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Motorsports Christmas is this Sunday with the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, and Coca-Cola 600 all on the schedule. Where can we find betting value in Indy and Charlotte? The Action Network's Dr. Nick Giffen joins Jim Sannes to break down those two races, identifying his favorite bets for the Indy 500, whether Kyle Larson has a shot to win from the middle of the pack, and his read on the NASCAR Cup Series in Charlotte.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for each race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds, Indy 500 betting odds, and NASCAR betting odds to see the full menus of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.