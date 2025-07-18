Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies vs Angels Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (55-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-49)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSW

Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | LAA: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | LAA: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

PHI: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 8-5, 4.14 ERA vs TBA (Angels)

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (8-5), while the Angels' starter has not yet been announced. Luzardo and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (73%)

Phillies vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Angels reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-205) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Phillies vs Angels Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Phillies are -102 to cover, and the Angels are -118.

Phillies vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Angels contest on July 18 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 47 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 46-45-0 against the spread in their 91 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 34 of the 71 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.9%).

Los Angeles is 6-5 (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Angels have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-43-2).

The Angels have collected a 53-42-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 87 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Nick Castellanos has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.313/.438.

Alec Bohm is batting .281 with a .327 OBP and 42 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 104th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks while batting .224. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is currently 138th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 85 hits.

Jo Adell is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 23 walks.

