Phillies vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Los Angeles Angels.
Phillies vs Angels Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (55-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-49)
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSW
Phillies vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | LAA: (+172)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Phillies vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 8-5, 4.14 ERA vs TBA (Angels)
The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (8-5), while the Angels' starter has not yet been announced. Luzardo and his team are 8-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (73%)
Phillies vs Angels Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Angels reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-205) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+172) on the road.
Phillies vs Angels Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Phillies are -102 to cover, and the Angels are -118.
Phillies vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Phillies versus Angels contest on July 18 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Phillies vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 47 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 13-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 46-45-0 against the spread in their 91 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have won 34 of the 71 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.9%).
- Los Angeles is 6-5 (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-43-2).
- The Angels have collected a 53-42-0 record ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 87 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Nick Castellanos has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.313/.438.
- Alec Bohm is batting .281 with a .327 OBP and 42 RBI for Philadelphia this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Taylor Ward has 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks while batting .224. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- He is currently 138th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 85 hits.
- Jo Adell is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 23 walks.
